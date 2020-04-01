Ukraine Receives 4th Aircraft With Humanitarian Aid From China to Counter COVID-19 - Kiev

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st April, 2020) A fourth plane with humanitarian aid from China to assist Ukraine in countering the coronavirus epidemic arrived in Kiev on Wednesday, the Ukrainian Health Ministry said.

Last month, a Ukrainian armed forces military transport Il-76 airplane delivered the first batch of COVID-19 testing kits, masks, mechanical ventilation devices and other equipment from the Chinese city of Guangzhou. The second of such aircraft arrived in Ukraine on March 29 and another on March 31.

"Today, an aircraft with Chinese humanitarian aid for Ukraine flew to Boryspil International Airport [in Kiev] with medical kits, which are now critical for the fight against COVID-19 disease in the country," the ministry said in a statement.

It added that China had sent testing kits, disposable medical protective clothing and infrared thermometers.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Ukraine has reached 669, with 17 people having died and 10 patients having recovered.