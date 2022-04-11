UrduPoint.com

Ukraine Receives 8-10 Airlifts With Military Aid Per Day - US Defense Official

Faizan Hashmi Published April 11, 2022 | 09:00 PM

Ukraine Receives 8-10 Airlifts With Military Aid Per Day - US Defense Official

Eight to 10 flights per day are carrying military materiel into Ukraine, a senior US defense official said on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th April, 2022) Eight to 10 flights per day are carrying military materiel into Ukraine, a senior US defense official said on Monday.

"You're talking about 8 to 10 flights per day into the region and there are constant convoys on the ground of materiel that are moving into the country and that continues and we want to preserve that," the official told reporters.

Related Topics

Ukraine

Recent Stories

EU Foreign Ministers Fail to Decide on Sanctions A ..

EU Foreign Ministers Fail to Decide on Sanctions Against Russian Oil, Gas - Borr ..

2 minutes ago
 EU to Increase Arms Deliveries to Ukraine - Borrel ..

EU to Increase Arms Deliveries to Ukraine - Borrell

2 minutes ago
 Russian Official Says French Gendarmes Aim to Hide ..

Russian Official Says French Gendarmes Aim to Hide Ukrainian War Crimes

2 minutes ago
 US Says Not Aware of Any Plans to Provide S-400 Ai ..

US Says Not Aware of Any Plans to Provide S-400 Air Defense Systems to Ukraine

2 minutes ago
 Light rain likely at various places on Tuesday: PM ..

Light rain likely at various places on Tuesday: PMD

6 minutes ago
 Shahid Afridi felicitates newly elected PM Shahbaz ..

Shahid Afridi felicitates newly elected PM Shahbaz Sharif

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.