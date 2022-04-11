Ukraine Receives 8-10 Airlifts With Military Aid Per Day - US Defense Official

Eight to 10 flights per day are carrying military materiel into Ukraine, a senior US defense official said on Monday

"You're talking about 8 to 10 flights per day into the region and there are constant convoys on the ground of materiel that are moving into the country and that continues and we want to preserve that," the official told reporters.