Ukraine Receives Additional Aircraft, Parts to Increase Fleet Size - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2022) Ukraine has received additional aircraft and spare parts to increase their fleet size amid the conflict with Russia, US Defense Department spokesperson John Kirby said on Tuesday.

"They have received additional platforms and parts to be able to increase their aircraft fleet size," Kirby said during a press briefing.

" A platform is an airplane in this case. They have received additional aircraft and aircraft parts to help them get more aircraft in the air."

Kirby also said that the United States has not delivered any whole aircraft to Ukraine.