UrduPoint.com

Ukraine Receives Almost 190,000 Pfizer Vaccine Doses From US - Health Ministry

Faizan Hashmi 11 minutes ago Sun 29th August 2021 | 03:50 PM

Ukraine Receives Almost 190,000 Pfizer Vaccine Doses From US - Health Ministry

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th August, 2021) Ukraine received over 188,000 Pfizer vaccine doses from the United States as part of the COVAX initiative, the Ministry of Health said on Sunday.

"Ukraine received over 188,000 Pfizer vaccine doses from the government of the United States under the COVAX program, which was delivered by UNICEF," the statement said on the Ukrainian ministry's website.

The new batch of vaccines will be used in mass vaccination centers.

The vaccination campaign in Ukraine began on February 24. So far, over 8.8 million doses were given and 3.54 million people have been fully vaccinates, which amounts to 8% of the country's population.

Related Topics

Ukraine United States February Sunday From Government Million

Recent Stories

MBZUH launches ‘Women in Islamic Civilisation’ ..

MBZUH launches ‘Women in Islamic Civilisation’ course

2 minutes ago
 UAE announces 987 new COVID-19 cases, 1,554 recove ..

UAE announces 987 new COVID-19 cases, 1,554 recoveries, 2 deaths in last 24 hour ..

46 minutes ago
 IRENA, World Government Summit to advance renewabl ..

IRENA, World Government Summit to advance renewable energy transition

47 minutes ago
 Huge waves on Sun observed by NYU Abu Dhabi solar ..

Huge waves on Sun observed by NYU Abu Dhabi solar physicist

1 hour ago
 UAE Ambassador, Argentina&#039;s Transport Ministe ..

UAE Ambassador, Argentina&#039;s Transport Minister discuss cooperation

1 hour ago
 Abu Dhabi Department of Energy issues Regulatory P ..

Abu Dhabi Department of Energy issues Regulatory Policy for Clean Energy Certifi ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.