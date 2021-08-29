Ukraine Receives Almost 190,000 Pfizer Vaccine Doses From US - Health Ministry

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th August, 2021) Ukraine received over 188,000 Pfizer vaccine doses from the United States as part of the COVAX initiative, the Ministry of Health said on Sunday.

"Ukraine received over 188,000 Pfizer vaccine doses from the government of the United States under the COVAX program, which was delivered by UNICEF," the statement said on the Ukrainian ministry's website.

The new batch of vaccines will be used in mass vaccination centers.

The vaccination campaign in Ukraine began on February 24. So far, over 8.8 million doses were given and 3.54 million people have been fully vaccinates, which amounts to 8% of the country's population.