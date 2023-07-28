Open Menu

Ukraine Receives Donation Of Nine Autonomous Drones Made By Skydio - USAID

Muhammad Irfan Published July 28, 2023 | 12:40 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th July, 2023) Ukraine's Office of the Prosecutor General has received a donation of nine autonomous drones fabricated by US manufacturer Skydio, the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) said on Thursday.

"Today, the US Agency for International Development (USAID) announced the delivery of nine autonomous drones donated by Skydio, a leading US drone manufacturer, to the Office of the Prosecutor General of Ukraine," USAID's statement said.

The drones in question are the Skydio 2+ variant, equipped with 4K cameras, the statement said, which will prove useful to take photographic and video content with an aim at documenting alleged war crimes in Ukraine.

Earlier this week The New York Times reported that the Biden administration would handover alleged evidence of war crimes in Ukraine to the International Criminal Court (ICC) despite concerns from the Defense Department.

Russia has rejected accusations of war crimes leveled against it by the Ukrainian government and its Western backers. It has also rejected the jurisdiction of the Hague-based International Criminal Court after it issued an arrest warrant for Russian President Vladimir Putin in March, in a rare move that the Kremlin said was based on a trumped-up charge.

