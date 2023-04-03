Ukraine Receives First IMF Tranche of $2.7Bln - Central Bank President

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Ukraine has received from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) the first tranche, amounting to $2.7 billion, under the new financing program, the country's central bank president, Andriy Pyshnyy, said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd April, 2023) Ukraine has received from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) the first tranche, amounting to $2.7 billion, under the new financing program, the country's central bank president, Andriy Pyshnyy, said on Monday.

"Ukraine has received the first tranche from the IMF under the new extended financing program. This is two billion special drawing rights, which equates to about $2.

7 billion," Pyshnyy said on social media.

On March 31, the IMF Executive Board approved providing $15.6 billion to Ukraine as part of a four-year loan program, which is the largest loan for Ukraine and the first significant financing package from the IMF for a country involved in a conflict.

In February, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said that Kiev expected to receive the first tranche from the IMF in the first or second quarter of 2023.