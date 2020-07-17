UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ukraine Receives Humanitarian Aid From Italy To Overcome Consequences Of Recent Floods

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Fri 17th July 2020 | 07:40 PM

Ukraine Receives Humanitarian Aid From Italy to Overcome Consequences of Recent Floods

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th July, 2020) Ukraine has received a second batch of Italy's humanitarian aid to cope with the consequences of floods that recently struck the western regions of the country, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine (SESU) said on Friday in a statement.

In late June, Italy already delivered to Ukraine about 22 tonnes of humanitarian aid in the form of emergency rescue equipment and outfit for the SESU department in the Ivano-Frankivsk region.

"In order to overcome the consequences of the emergency, caused by floods in the western regions of Ukraine, the Italian Republic provided the SESU with additional humanitarian aid in the form of 3 motor pumps. After the customs clearance procedure, the received cargo will be used by the SESU units as intended," the statement said.

On June 22, the Ukrainian Interior Ministry introduced emergency measures due to bad weather in the Ivano-Frankivsk and Chernivtsi regions of the country. Intense rainfall also affected the Lviv, Transcarpathian and Ternopil regions. As a result, three people were killed and another one went missing.

Within this context, the Foreign Ministry asked the countries of the European Union and NATO to help liquidate the consequences of the flood. Meanwhile, the Ukrainian government allocated about $28 million to eliminate the effects of floods in the western part of the country.

Related Topics

NATO Weather Interior Ministry Ukraine Flood European Union Chernivtsi Ivano-Frankivsk Ternopil Italy June Government Million

Recent Stories

Neelum Valley first defense line of Pakistan, AJK: ..

1 hour ago

TCL Pakistan brings Bari Eid Bari Offer with exclu ..

3 hours ago

Interior Ministry says US blogger Cynthia is not i ..

3 hours ago

Russia reports 6,406 cases of COVID-19 in past 24 ..

3 hours ago

Govt charges 17 per cent tax on POL products, Sena ..

3 hours ago

A devastating wheat crisis is engulfing the countr ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.