Ukraine Receives Humanitarian Aid From Italy to Overcome Consequences of Recent Floods

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th July, 2020) Ukraine has received a second batch of Italy's humanitarian aid to cope with the consequences of floods that recently struck the western regions of the country, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine (SESU) said on Friday in a statement.

In late June, Italy already delivered to Ukraine about 22 tonnes of humanitarian aid in the form of emergency rescue equipment and outfit for the SESU department in the Ivano-Frankivsk region.

"In order to overcome the consequences of the emergency, caused by floods in the western regions of Ukraine, the Italian Republic provided the SESU with additional humanitarian aid in the form of 3 motor pumps. After the customs clearance procedure, the received cargo will be used by the SESU units as intended," the statement said.

On June 22, the Ukrainian Interior Ministry introduced emergency measures due to bad weather in the Ivano-Frankivsk and Chernivtsi regions of the country. Intense rainfall also affected the Lviv, Transcarpathian and Ternopil regions. As a result, three people were killed and another one went missing.

Within this context, the Foreign Ministry asked the countries of the European Union and NATO to help liquidate the consequences of the flood. Meanwhile, the Ukrainian government allocated about $28 million to eliminate the effects of floods in the western part of the country.