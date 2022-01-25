Ukraine Receives New Package of US Military Assistance - Deputy Defense Minister

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th January, 2022) Ukraine has received a new package of military assistance from the United States which includes modern equipment and ammunition, Deputy Defense Minister Anna Malyar said on Tuesday.

"Another delivery of US international technical assistance for the Armed Forces of Ukraine is already in Ukraine.

The party is received by colleagues from the Ministry of Defense and the US Embassy at the Boryspil International Airport. In the package: modern equipment and ammunition for defense purposes," Malyar wrote on her Facebook page.