Ukraine Receives Signal From Hungary Regarding Readiness to Resume Dialogue - Kiev

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th December, 2020) Ukraine has received a signal from Hungary that it is ready to resume a constructive dialogue, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba told the TSN.ua news broadcaster in an interview out on Wednesday.

"I will give you, probably, an exclusive [comment]. I have not told anyone about this yet. We have received a signal from Hungary that after a significant sharp decline in relations over the past month, they are ready to resume a constructive dialogue, and we will respond in the affirmative to this signal. Hungary will be in our focus at the beginning of the new year, and we will try to get out of the unfavorable situation in which we have found ourselves," Kuleba said.

The Ukrainian foreign minister said that the visit of Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban to Kiev had not been removed from the agenda, and made assurances that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy was ready to meet with the Hungarian Prime Minister. Kuleba added that Ukraine wanted to eliminate all misunderstandings with Hungary.

On October 25, the local elections were held in Ukraine. In a Facebook post, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto called on the Hungarians living in Ukraine to back the Ukrajnai Magyar Party, a party defending the rights of ethnic Hungarians.

The Ukrainian foreign ministry said it was "deeply disappointed" with Budapest's "direct interference in Ukraine's internal affairs."

The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry handed a note of protest to the ambassador of Hungary, Istvan Iydyarto, over political agitation by Hungarian officials. Kiev also banned two high-ranking Hungarian officials from entering the country for campaigning in the Zakarpattia (Transcarpathia) region. Szijjarto called Ukraine's decision to ban the officials "pathetic and pointless."

Tensions in relations between Ukraine and Hungary have escalated amid discussions about the Ukrainian law on education, which significantly reduces the right to education in the languages of national minorities. The law came into force on September 28, 2017, and was going to be introduced in stages by the end of 2020.

In 2019, Szijjarto told reporters that Hungary would continue to block the ministerial meeting of the Ukraine-NATO commission because there has been no progress in resolving issues that worry Budapest. NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said that NATO was in close contact with the leadership of Hungary and Ukraine to resolve the language issue between the two countries.