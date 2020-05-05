Ukraine Records 366 New COVID-19 Cases, 13 Deaths Over Past 24 Hours - Health Minister

UrduPoint.com
Ukraine has recorded a further 366 new cases of COVID-19 and 13 deaths over the past 24 hours, Minister of Health Maksym Stepanov said Tuesday

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th May, 2020) Ukraine has recorded a further 366 new cases of COVID-19 and 13 deaths over the past 24 hours, Minister of Health Maksym Stepanov said Tuesday.

"During the day, 366 fell ill, including 26 children and 92 health care professionals," Stepanov said at a press briefing, adding that 13 people had died.

According to the health minister, 256 people who had tested positive for the coronavirus disease were discharged over the preceding 24 hours.

Since the start of the outbreak, 12,697 people in Ukraine have contracted COVID-19 and 316 people have died.

On Monday, 418 new cases of the disease and 15 new deaths were reported by the country's health authorities.

The Ukrainian government on Monday announced that a nationwide lockdown will be extended until May 22, although certain social distancing measures will be eased on May 11.

From this date, citizens will be allowed to walk in parks and recreation areas. Coffee shops will be allowed to open to serve takeaway customers, and lawyers, dentists, and notaries will be permitted to reopen. Furthermore, sports grounds will open for teams to train.

