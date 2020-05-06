UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ukraine Records 487 COVID-19 Cases Over Past 24 Hours - Health Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Wed 06th May 2020 | 12:11 PM

Ukraine Records 487 COVID-19 Cases Over Past 24 Hours - Health Minister

Ukraine has registered 487 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours (366 yesterday), with the total count reaching 13,184, and the death toll has grown by 11 (13 yesterday) to 327, Health Minister Maksym Stepanov said on Wednesday

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th May, 2020) Ukraine has registered 487 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours (366 yesterday), with the total count reaching 13,184, and the death toll has grown by 11 (13 yesterday) to 327, Health Minister Maksym Stepanov said on Wednesday.

"Over the past 24 hours, 487 people, including 27 children and 72 medical staffers, have fallen ill. As many as 118 people have been hospitalized.

Eleven fatalities have been registered, most of the people had contaminant diseases and were in the risk group ... Since the beginning of the pandemic, 13,184 people have fallen ill, including 505 children and 2,251 doctors. As many as 2,097 people have recovered, and 327 fatalities have been registered," Stepanov said at a briefing.

The Ukrainian government announced earlier this week that the nationwide lockdown, imposed to contain COVID-19, would be extended until May 22, with certain social distancing measures set to be eased on May 11.

Related Topics

Ukraine May Government

Recent Stories

Spinners Tauseef Ahmed and Mushtaq Ahmed name thei ..

12 minutes ago

Over one lakh families provided financial assistan ..

8 minutes ago

3 Iran Guards killed in clash near Iraq border: re ..

8 minutes ago

South Korea Records Two New COVID-19 Cases as Tota ..

8 minutes ago

Oil swings as traders weigh virus progress

8 minutes ago

Karachi Port Trust (KPT) shipping intelligence rep ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.