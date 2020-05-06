Ukraine Records 487 COVID-19 Cases Over Past 24 Hours - Health Minister

(@FahadShabbir)

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th May, 2020) Ukraine has registered 487 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours (366 yesterday), with the total count reaching 13,184, and the death toll has grown by 11 (13 yesterday) to 327, Health Minister Maksym Stepanov said on Wednesday.

"Over the past 24 hours, 487 people, including 27 children and 72 medical staffers, have fallen ill. As many as 118 people have been hospitalized.

Eleven fatalities have been registered, most of the people had contaminant diseases and were in the risk group ... Since the beginning of the pandemic, 13,184 people have fallen ill, including 505 children and 2,251 doctors. As many as 2,097 people have recovered, and 327 fatalities have been registered," Stepanov said at a briefing.

The Ukrainian government announced earlier this week that the nationwide lockdown, imposed to contain COVID-19, would be extended until May 22, with certain social distancing measures set to be eased on May 11.