UrduPoint.com

Ukraine Redeploys Part Of Troops At Border With Belarus - Ambassador To UK

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 12, 2023 | 11:21 PM

Ukraine Redeploys Part of Troops at Border With Belarus - Ambassador to UK

Kiev has transferred part of its troops to the country's north, redeploying them at the border with Belarus over fears that Russia would try to attack Ukraine from the Belarusian direction, Ukrainian Ambassador to the United Kingdom Vadym Prystaiko said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th January, 2023) Kiev has transferred part of its troops to the country's north, redeploying them at the border with Belarus over fears that Russia would try to attack Ukraine from the Belarusian direction, Ukrainian Ambassador to the United Kingdom Vadym Prystaiko said on Thursday.

In November 2022, the Belarusian State Border Committee said that Ukrainian military continued to mine the territories adjacent to the Belarusian border.

"We have to keep our forces on north of Ukraine, withdrawing them from the front lines, just to be sure that they (Russian troops) are not coming and not trying to cut this line, which allows us to be connected to West," Prystaiko told British broadcaster Sky news, when asked whether Kiev was concerned about the situation on the border with Belarus.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said in December 2022 that Russia and Belarus, being closest allies, had been deploying troops in full accordance with the Union State's military doctrine, which has strictly defensive objectives.

She added that the strengthening of the joint forces in Belarus was in response to the increase in NATO activities alongside the Union State's western borders. At the same time, Zakharova dismissed Ukrainian statements about Russia allegedly creating a group in Belarus to attack Ukraine and said that such reports were an attempt to beg the West for more money and weapons.

NATO has been boosting its eastern flank on the border with Russia and Belarus since late 2021 by dispatching additional troops. In response to Moscow launching a military operation in Ukraine in February 2022, NATO has further reinforced the flank by sending additional ships, planes and ground troops to the region and putting them on high alert.

Related Topics

Attack NATO Ukraine Moscow Russia Alert Same Kiev United Kingdom Belarus Turkish Lira Money February November December Border From

Recent Stories

Stocks rise as US inflation falls

Stocks rise as US inflation falls

2 minutes ago
 'Disaster Risk Calendar' on cards for generating r ..

'Disaster Risk Calendar' on cards for generating region-specific emergency alert ..

3 minutes ago
 Strategies of Emirati Talent Competitiveness Counc ..

Strategies of Emirati Talent Competitiveness Council achieving exceptional resul ..

25 minutes ago
 Election Commission imposes ban on posting, transf ..

Election Commission imposes ban on posting, transfers in Rajanpur district

4 minutes ago
 Germany to provide Euro 28 million support to Paki ..

Germany to provide Euro 28 million support to Pakistan

4 minutes ago
 Several Biden Aides Interviewed By Feds in Classif ..

Several Biden Aides Interviewed By Feds in Classified Records Review - Reports

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.