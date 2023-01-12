Ukraine Redeploys Part of Troops at Border With Belarus - Ambassador to UK

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th January, 2023) Kiev has transferred part of its troops to the country's north, redeploying them at the border with Belarus over fears that Russia would try to attack Ukraine from the Belarusian direction, Ukrainian Ambassador to the United Kingdom Vadym Prystaiko said on Thursday.

In November 2022, the Belarusian State Border Committee said that Ukrainian military continued to mine the territories adjacent to the Belarusian border.

"We have to keep our forces on north of Ukraine, withdrawing them from the front lines, just to be sure that they (Russian troops) are not coming and not trying to cut this line, which allows us to be connected to West," Prystaiko told British broadcaster Sky news, when asked whether Kiev was concerned about the situation on the border with Belarus.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said in December 2022 that Russia and Belarus, being closest allies, had been deploying troops in full accordance with the Union State's military doctrine, which has strictly defensive objectives.

She added that the strengthening of the joint forces in Belarus was in response to the increase in NATO activities alongside the Union State's western borders. At the same time, Zakharova dismissed Ukrainian statements about Russia allegedly creating a group in Belarus to attack Ukraine and said that such reports were an attempt to beg the West for more money and weapons.

NATO has been boosting its eastern flank on the border with Russia and Belarus since late 2021 by dispatching additional troops. In response to Moscow launching a military operation in Ukraine in February 2022, NATO has further reinforced the flank by sending additional ships, planes and ground troops to the region and putting them on high alert.