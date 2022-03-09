UrduPoint.com

Ukraine Refugee Influx Sparks Rare EU Unity

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 09, 2022 | 04:49 PM

Ukraine refugee influx sparks rare EU unity

The flood of refugees escaping war in Ukraine for the European Union has sparked a rare show of unity from the bloc's 27 nations after years of disputes over the sensitive issue of migration

Brussels, March 9 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2022 ) :The flood of refugees escaping war in Ukraine for the European Union has sparked a rare show of unity from the bloc's 27 nations after years of disputes over the sensitive issue of migration.

In the space of just a week the EU rushed through a unanimous decision to trigger its protection mechanism granting those fleeing Ukraine the right to stay and work in the bloc for an initial two years.

It was the first time the EU had activated the measure, drawn up in 2001 after the conflicts in former Yugoslavia.

"It's a unique and historic moment and I think we should take pride in this moment," EU home affairs commissioner Ylva Johansson told the European Parliament Tuesday.

"The decision was a unanimous decision, all member states agreed." The EU's response to the unprecedented influx of over two million refugees in 12 days is a major shift from how it has handled previous crises.

When the same number of refugees arrived throughout the whole of 2015 and 2016 fleeing conflicts in Syria, Iraq and Afghanistan the bloc was deeply split over how to share the burden.

Now some of those countries most opposed to accepting refugees from the middle East seven years ago are neighbouring Ukraine and on the front line of the current crisis.

Poland has so far welcomed 1.2 million refugees across its border with open arms and 170,000 people have crossed into Hungary.

The raw shock of seeing Russia invade the EU's pro-Western neighbour and the scale of the influx -- the fastest growing in Europe since World War II -- has galvanised the bloc to act with record speed.

Related Topics

Afghanistan Syria Ukraine Flood Russia Europe Parliament Iraq European Union Split Same Hungary Middle East Border 2016 2015 World War All From Refugee Share Unity Foods Limited Million

Recent Stories

Pak Vs Aus: PCB Chairman urges fans not to jump to ..

Pak Vs Aus: PCB Chairman urges fans not to jump to guns

4 minutes ago
 Maryam Nawaz breaks silence over present political ..

Maryam Nawaz breaks silence over present political silence

18 minutes ago
 No confidence motion to face defeat: Shahbaz Gill

No confidence motion to face defeat: Shahbaz Gill

38 seconds ago
 Inaugural National C'ship of Blind Women Cricket b ..

Inaugural National C'ship of Blind Women Cricket begins

39 seconds ago
 Protest demos against anti-people policies of IIOJ ..

Protest demos against anti-people policies of IIOJK authorities begin

41 seconds ago
 Vaccination, spray campaign continues to prevent s ..

Vaccination, spray campaign continues to prevent spread of lumpy skin disease

42 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>