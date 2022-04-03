UrduPoint.com

Ukraine Refused To Hold Talks With Russia In Belarus Until Last Moment - Kremlin

Sumaira FH Published April 03, 2022 | 12:31 AM

Ukraine was unwilling to hold talks with Russia in Belarus until the last moment; negotiations were held there with great difficulty, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Saturday

"For negotiations of the two sides, especially such complex parties as Russia and Ukraine are at the moment, to take place somewhere, the mutual consent of both sides is necessary. And, in fact, the first two rounds, held in Belarus, were agreed upon with great difficulty," Peskov told the Belarus 1 broadcaster.

The Russian delegation waited almost a day for the Ukrainian side, not knowing until the last moment whether they would come or not, he added, noting that Russia would prefer to continue negotiations with Kiev in Belarus, yet the Ukrainian side is not willing to do so.

"We would be glad to continue negotiations exactly in Belarus, but the Ukrainians do not want that. For some reason it is either inconvenient for them, or there are some other reasons," Peskov said.

He stressed that the negotiations between Moscow and Kiev do not run smoothly, but the principal thing is to keep them going to cease hostilities in Ukraine.

"The key point is to identify the position where we can agree with the Ukrainian negotiators, and the key point is to keep them (talks) going. Whether in Istanbul, wherever, but the main thing is that they continue. Because ultimately everyone wants the objectives of the military operation to be achieved as soon as possible and for these hostilities to stop. That's possible through these peace talks. Although they are not easy," Peskov said.

