Ukraine Registers 1,112 New COVID-19 Cases, 16 Deaths in Past Day - Security Council

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd August, 2020) Ukraine has detected 1,112 new cases and 16 deaths from COVID-19 in the past day, in what appears to be a steady proliferation of the disease in the country, the National Security and Defense Council's coronavirus monitoring center said on Sunday.

This brings the total number of cases registered to 72,168 while 1,725 people have now died as a result.

Over 39,000 people who contracted COVID-19 have now recovered.

The Ivano-Frankivsk region accounts for most of the new cases, as 115 cases have been recorded there. It is followed by the Lviv region with 112 new cases, and the Ukrainian capital of Kiev with 110 cases.

The daily growth rate in Ukraine has fluctuated since the beginning of the outbreak, but statistics over the past week have posted increases of about 1,000 infections daily, centered around the capital and western regions.