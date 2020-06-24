UrduPoint.com
Ukraine Registers 1st COVID-19 Case At Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant

Muhammad Irfan 40 seconds ago Wed 24th June 2020 | 06:27 PM

The first COVID-19 case was recorded at the Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant (NPP), Ukraine's Agency on Exclusion Zone Management said on Wednesday

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th June, 2020) The first COVID-19 case was recorded at the Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant (NPP), Ukraine's Agency on Exclusion Zone Management said on Wednesday.

The country's Health Ministry has previously reported a new nationwide spike in the number of coronavirus cases. As many as 940 cases and 16 deaths were registered in the past 24 hours alone.

"A worker with a confirmed case of COVID-19 respiratory disease was detected among the Chernobyl personnel. The patient was last seen at the Chernobyl NPP on June 9, 2020, before the vacation. The employee is sent to self-isolation, he is under medical supervision," the agency said in a statement posted on Facebook.

It added that another NPP staffer with suspected COVID-19 infection was immediately isolated and put under medical supervision.

In the meantime, the number of COVID-19 cases among the Ukrainian Border Guard Service personnel has increased by five to 101 over the past 24 hours, according to the military's press service. It added that one person had died and 52 have recovered.

According to the Health Ministry's latest update, there is now a total of 39,014 coronavirus cases in the country. The death toll stands at 1,051 and 17,409 patients have recovered.

