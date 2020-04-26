UrduPoint.com
Ukraine Registers 492 New COVID-19 Cases, 8 Deaths In Past 24 Hours - Authorities

Sun 26th April 2020 | 01:10 PM

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th April, 2020) Ukraine has registered 492 new coronavirus cases, taking the total to 8,617, and eight fatalities registered in the past day brought the death toll to 209 people, the country's Health Ministry said Sunday.

"As of April 26 at 9:00 a.m.

[06:00 GMT], there have been 8,617 laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ukraine, of which 209 were fatal and 840 patients have recovered; 492 new cases were recorded within 24 hours," the ministry said in its daily update.

The Chernivtsi region in the country's west bordering Moldova and Romania remains the worst affected with some 1,300 cases while capital Kiev counts 1,188 cases.

The country is under lockdown until at least May 11, when the mitigation measures and epidemiological situation will be reviewed by the government.

