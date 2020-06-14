Ukraine Registers 648 Coronavirus Cases in Past Day as Upward Trend Continues- Minister

(@FahadShabbir)

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th June, 2020) Ukrainian Health Minister Maksym Stepanov on Sunday announced that 648 new coronavirus cases were detected in the country continuing the upward trend of infection rates registered over the four past days.

The overall tally has now reached 31,154 cases while nine additional fatalities takes the death toll to 889 since the beginning of the outbreak in Ukraine.

Capital city Kiev remain the most highly infected part of the country with 3,904 cases registered in the city and 1,995 in the surrounding region. The westernmost Lviv region comes in second with 2,797 cases overall.

The minister detailed that over 334,000 coronavirus tests have been conducted since March.