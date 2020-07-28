Ukraine Registers 919 COVID-19 Cases Over Past 24 Hours - Security Council

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th July, 2020) Ukraine has recorded 919 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the cumulative total to 66,575, and the death toll has grown by 13 to 1,629 over the same period of time, the National Security and Defense Council's monitoring center said on Tuesday.

As many as 622 COVID-19 patients have recovered in Ukraine over the past 24 hours, and the total number of cured people has now reached 36,744, the center specified.

The Lviv region accounts for the bulk of the new cases, as 147 cases have been recorded there. It is followed by the Ukrainian capital of Kiev with 110 new cases, and the Ivano-Frankivsk region with 103 cases.

Ukrainian Health Minister Maksym Stepanov specified that 61 of the new cases were confirmed in children and 55 in doctors.

On Monday, Ukraine reported 807 new COVID-19 cases, 11 deaths and 315 recoveries.