Ukraine Registers Record 689 New COVID-19 Cases, Tally Tops 29,000 - Health Ministry

Ukraine has registered a record 689 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, taking the total to 29,070, Health Minister Maksym Stepanov said on Thursday, urging people to stay vigilant amid the lockdown loosening

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th June, 2020) Ukraine has registered a record 689 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, taking the total to 29,070, Health Minister Maksym Stepanov said on Thursday, urging people to stay vigilant amid the lockdown loosening.

On Wednesday, the country reported 525 new cases.

"In the past 24 hours, 689 people have tested positive, including 19 children and 65 medics ... [Another] 21 deaths have been recorded. At the same time, 372 patients have recovered," Stepanov said at a briefing.

It means that since the onset of the epidemic, 29,070 people have been infected, including 2,092 children and 5,249 medical workers.

A total of 13,141 patients have recovered, and 854 have died.

According to the minister, the country has not seen such a record rise in daily cases, "even in the most difficult times in April, when we had a rather tense situation." He noted that the country has been witnessing an increase in daily cases over the week.

Stepanov urged Ukrainians to stay vigilant despite the relaxation of the lockdown, adding that the ministry would come up with new measures in light of the spike in new cases.