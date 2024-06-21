Ukraine Reinforces Embattled Hilltop Town In East
Faizan Hashmi Published June 21, 2024 | 05:00 PM
Kyiv, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2024) Ukraine has said it was dispatching reinforcements to an embattled strategic hilltop town in the eastern Donetsk region, a vital flashpoint whose capture could accelerate Russian advances deeper in the industrial territory.
Donetsk has borne the brunt of fighting since Russian forces invaded in February 2022, and Ukrainian forces are struggling to hold the line there against better-resourced Russian forces.
"Units of the 24th Mechanized Brigade have been redeployed to strengthen the defence of the Chasiv Yar sector," the grouping said in a statement late Thursday.
"The situation in and around the town is extremely difficult. The enemy is constantly organising massive frontal assaults, and also trying to bypass the settlement from the north and south," it added.
Recent Stories
Actress Momina Iqbal’s father passes away
Armenia recognizes state of Palestine
Registration Commences for Online Training in PITB’s ‘SheWins’ Program to ..
Tech Experts Show how to Elevate your Game with the Infinix GT 20 Pro
Realme Unveils Shaheen Afridi as Brand Ambassador, Teases Major Announcement on ..
Sania Mirza’s father reacts to rumours about his daughter’s link with Mohamm ..
PSX 100 Index surpasses 80,000 points
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: England, South Africa to take on each today
Balochistan to present budget for FY 2024-25 today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 June 2024
PML-N Govt to resolve people's problems: Khawaja Asif
More Stories From World
-
Armenia recognizes state of Palestine15 minutes ago
-
Five dead, dozens hurt in southeastern Turkiye wildfire1 hour ago
-
One dead after tax protests in Kenyan capital Thursday1 hour ago
-
Five dead, dozens hurt in southeastern Turkey wildfire1 hour ago
-
Pogacar confident in his UAE team to deliver third Tour de France title2 hours ago
-
Alpine appoint Briatore in bid to reverse fortunes2 hours ago
-
France vows to cut deficit within EU rules by 20272 hours ago
-
France vows to cut deficit within EU rules by 20273 hours ago
-
One dead after Thursday's tax protests in Kenyan capital3 hours ago
-
Five dead, dozens hurt in southeastern Turkey wildfire4 hours ago
-
US supports 'direct' talks between India, Pakistan: State Dept4 hours ago
-
Tokyo stocks end lower4 hours ago