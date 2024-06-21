Ukraine reinforces embattled hilltop town in east

Kyiv, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2024) Ukraine has said it was dispatching reinforcements to an embattled strategic hilltop town in the eastern Donetsk region, a vital flashpoint whose capture could accelerate Russian advances deeper in the industrial territory.

Donetsk has borne the brunt of fighting since Russian forces invaded in February 2022, and Ukrainian forces are struggling to hold the line there against better-resourced Russian forces.

"Units of the 24th Mechanized Brigade have been redeployed to strengthen the defence of the Chasiv Yar sector," the grouping said in a statement late Thursday.

"The situation in and around the town is extremely difficult. The enemy is constantly organising massive frontal assaults, and also trying to bypass the settlement from the north and south," it added.