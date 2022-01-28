UrduPoint.com

Ukraine Reiterates Criticism Of Germany's Refusal Of Military Aid

Umer Jamshaid Published January 28, 2022 | 08:15 PM

Ukraine Reiterates Criticism of Germany's Refusal of Military Aid

Germany's refusal to supply Ukraine with weapons undermines Europe's security, Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov said on Friday

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th January, 2022) Germany's refusal to supply Ukraine with weapons undermines Europe's security, Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov said on Friday.

Germany has agreed to send Ukraine helmets but is steadfastly refusing to supply any weapons. According to media reports, Berlin has also prohibited its Baltic NATO allies from exporting German-made weapons to Ukraine.

"We do not accept the official position (of Germany) on the supply of weapons and other decisions that undermine Europe's security," Reznikov said, speaking before the Ukrainian parliament.

He warned Germany of separatism, saying that if Berlin does not change its position, it will have to deal not with the problems of Crime and self-proclaimed Donbas, but with "the problems of the German Democratic Republic.

"

"And this is not an exaggeration, since the material basis for the GDR already exists. This is about not only Nord Stream 2, but also representatives of the German establishment on Russian salaries and individual vice admirals," the minister said.

In the past few months, the West and Ukraine have accused Russia of massing troops near the Ukrainian border in alleged preparation for invasion. Russia said that it has no intention of invading Ukraine, while stressing that it has the right to move its forces within its own territory.

Russia has also expressed concern over NATO military activity near its borders and ongoing military support for Ukraine, including an increase in the number of Western instructors in the breakaway eastern Ukrainian region of Donbas.

Related Topics

NATO Ukraine Russia Europe Parliament German Germany Berlin Nord Border Media From

Recent Stories

Shibli Faraz terms passage of NMIP bill from Senat ..

Shibli Faraz terms passage of NMIP bill from Senate as great milestone

23 seconds ago
 Counterfeit currency; 1Kg heroin recovered in Haya ..

Counterfeit currency; 1Kg heroin recovered in Hayatabad

24 seconds ago
 SU announces examination schedule for MBA evening ..

SU announces examination schedule for MBA evening programme

26 seconds ago
 Cold, dry weather expected in most parts of countr ..

Cold, dry weather expected in most parts of country

29 seconds ago
 Punjab Law Minister calls on PM Imran Khan

Punjab Law Minister calls on PM Imran Khan

3 minutes ago
 27 'criminals' held, contraband seized

27 'criminals' held, contraband seized

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>