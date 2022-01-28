Germany's refusal to supply Ukraine with weapons undermines Europe's security, Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov said on Friday

Germany has agreed to send Ukraine helmets but is steadfastly refusing to supply any weapons. According to media reports, Berlin has also prohibited its Baltic NATO allies from exporting German-made weapons to Ukraine.

"We do not accept the official position (of Germany) on the supply of weapons and other decisions that undermine Europe's security," Reznikov said, speaking before the Ukrainian parliament.

He warned Germany of separatism, saying that if Berlin does not change its position, it will have to deal not with the problems of Crime and self-proclaimed Donbas, but with "the problems of the German Democratic Republic.

"

"And this is not an exaggeration, since the material basis for the GDR already exists. This is about not only Nord Stream 2, but also representatives of the German establishment on Russian salaries and individual vice admirals," the minister said.

In the past few months, the West and Ukraine have accused Russia of massing troops near the Ukrainian border in alleged preparation for invasion. Russia said that it has no intention of invading Ukraine, while stressing that it has the right to move its forces within its own territory.

Russia has also expressed concern over NATO military activity near its borders and ongoing military support for Ukraine, including an increase in the number of Western instructors in the breakaway eastern Ukrainian region of Donbas.