Ukraine Rejects Belarus' Accusation Of Hostility Over IT Specialists - Foreign Ministry

Thu 15th October 2020 | 02:30 PM

Ukraine Rejects Belarus' Accusation of Hostility Over IT Specialists - Foreign Ministry

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th October, 2020) Ukraine has rejected Belarus' accusation that Kiev's call on Belarusian IT specialists to emigrate amounted to an unfriendly behavior toward Minsk, Ukrainian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Kateryna Zelenko said on Thursday.

On October 4, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed an order facilitating the immigration and permanent residency procedures for IT specialists from Belarus. Minsk responded by issuing a protest note to Ukrainian Ambassador to Belarus Igor Kizim on Wednesday.

"Ukraine rejects Minsk's accusations of unfriendly actions.

Our country is traditionally open and friendly to Belarusian citizens. Even before the onset of the crisis in Belarus, movements between our countries were as free as possible, and interpersonal and business contacts were growing stronger," Zelenko was quoted as saying by RBC Ukraine agency.

Ukraine flagged its plans to headhunt Belarusian IT specialists last month. On September 4, Ukrainian Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov announced the launch of a website for such specialists from Belarus who want to move to Ukraine.

