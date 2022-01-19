Ukraine rejects detention request for treason accused ex-leader

A Kyiv court on Wednesday turned down a detention request for ex-leader Petro Poroshenko who returned to Ukraine earlier this week despite facing arrest on treason charges, local media reported

Kyiv, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2022 ) :A Kyiv court on Wednesday turned down a detention request for ex-leader Petro Poroshenko who returned to Ukraine earlier this week despite facing arrest on treason charges, local media reported.

Poroshenko and his lawyers applauded the decision and started singing the national anthem in court, the reports added. Prosecutors had earlier requested $35 million in bail for the former president.