Ukraine Relaunches Train Services In Latest Lockdown Easing

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Mon 01st June 2020 | 05:16 PM

Ukraine relaunched cross-country and local train services on Monday as it continued to ease lockdown measures imposed to slow the spread of the coronavirus

Kiev, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2020 ) :Ukraine relaunched cross-country and local train services on Monday as it continued to ease lockdown measures imposed to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

Officials said some 40 long-distance trains and more than 200 suburban routes had reopened with passengers required to wear face masks and follow social distancing rules.

Passengers would have their temperatures taken and train cars would be disinfected after each trip, the national railway operator said in a statement.

Ticket sales would also be limited to half of the usual seats to prevent crowding.

Ukraine had recorded 24,012 coronavirus cases and 718 deaths as of Monday, fewer than in many countries but enough to raise concerns for its under-funded healthcare system.

With the number of new cases falling in recent weeks, the country has been gradually easing restrictions, allowing the Kiev subway, shopping malls, outdoor cafes, beauty salons, dental clinics and parks to reopen.

Related Topics

Ukraine Kiev Coronavirus

