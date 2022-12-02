UrduPoint.com

Ukraine Remains To Be In Focus For UN Security Council - Indian Envoy

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 02, 2022 | 12:30 AM

Ukraine Remains to Be in Focus for UN Security Council - Indian Envoy

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd December, 2022) Ukraine continues to be in the focus of the UN Security Council and meetings will also continue to take place on the situation there, Indian Ambassador to the United Nations Ruchira Kamboj said on Thursday.

"Ukraine is very much a focus matter in the Security Council and there will be meetings on Ukraine," Kamboj, who is presiding over the Security Council during the month of December, said.

The ambassador pointed out that India favors peace and dialogue, and will speak to both sides involved in the Ukraine conflict.

India assumed the presidency of the Group of Twenty (G20) most powerful industrial nations. The G20 is an intergovernmental forum comprised of 19 states and the European Union. The forum accounts for 85% of the global GDP, 75% of international trade and two-thirds of the world population. The G20 says it seeks to address major issues pertaining to the global economy, including international financial stability and sustainable development.

Related Topics

India World United Nations Ukraine European Union December

Recent Stories

British Diplomat's arrival Pindi stadium goes vir ..

British Diplomat's arrival Pindi stadium goes viral on social media

5 hours ago
 Abrarul Haq produces new tarana for PTI's Haqeeqi ..

Abrarul Haq produces new tarana for PTI's Haqeeqi Azadi

7 hours ago
 Some PTI MPAs ask Imran Khan not to dissolve assem ..

Some PTI MPAs ask Imran Khan not to dissolve assemblies

8 hours ago
 Sanaullah assures to extend support to provincial ..

Sanaullah assures to extend support to provincial Govts in tackling with menace ..

8 hours ago
 United States Partners with UN Food and Agricultur ..

United States Partners with UN Food and Agriculture Organization to Support Floo ..

9 hours ago
 Pakistan Navy Seizes Huge Cache Of Drugs Worth 8.6 ..

Pakistan Navy Seizes Huge Cache Of Drugs Worth 8.6 Billion Rupees At Sea

9 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.