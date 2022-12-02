Ukraine Remains to Be in Focus for UN Security Council - Indian Envoy

(@FahadShabbir)

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd December, 2022) Ukraine continues to be in the focus of the UN Security Council and meetings will also continue to take place on the situation there, Indian Ambassador to the United Nations Ruchira Kamboj said on Thursday.

"Ukraine is very much a focus matter in the Security Council and there will be meetings on Ukraine," Kamboj, who is presiding over the Security Council during the month of December, said.

The ambassador pointed out that India favors peace and dialogue, and will speak to both sides involved in the Ukraine conflict.

