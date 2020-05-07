UrduPoint.com
Ukraine Reports 507 New COVID-19 Cases, Total Over 13,600

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Thu 07th May 2020 | 05:20 PM

KIEV, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2020 ) :Ukraine reported 507 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, increasing the caseload to 13,691, the health ministry said Thursday, as the country plans to gradually ease its lock-down.

The latest report of new confirmed cases is higher than Wednesday's tally of 366. Kiev has decided to extend quarantine measures until May 22, but will initially ease the lock-down from May 11.

"Easing quarantine does not mean a complete lifting. The quarantine will be extended until May 22, and we will continue observing how the pandemic evolves in the world and the number of cases in Ukraine," Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said Monday.

Public transport, as well as train and air routes will not open in the first stage of eased restrictions.

The country has seen 340 deaths from the disease as of Thursday since March 3 when it reported the first COVID-19 infection.

