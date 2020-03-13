UrduPoint.com
Ukraine Reports First Death From Coronavirus Disease - Health Ministry

Muhammad Irfan 11 seconds ago Fri 13th March 2020 | 08:40 PM

Ukraine Reports First Death From Coronavirus Disease - Health Ministry

Ukraine confirmed the first death from the coronavirus-related complications in the country, the Ukrainian Health Ministry said on Friday, adding that a COVID-19 infected woman in the Zhytomyr Region has passed away

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th March, 2020) Ukraine confirmed the first death from the coronavirus-related complications in the country, the Ukrainian Health Ministry said on Friday, adding that a COVID-19 infected woman in the Zhytomyr Region has passed away.

"A woman from the Zhytomyr Region, who was hospitalized on March 12 with a laboratory-confirmed case of COVID-19, died today. The Ukrainian health ministry expresses condolences to her family," the ministry said, adding that a woman was 71-years-old.

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

