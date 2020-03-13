Ukraine reports first death from novel coronavirus

Ukraine on Friday reported its first death from the coronavirus as authorities said the country was closing its borders to foreigners in a bid to keep the pandemic at bay

Kiev, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2020 ) :Ukraine on Friday reported its first death from the coronavirus as authorities said the country was closing its borders to foreigners in a bid to keep the pandemic at bay.

"A woman who was diagnosed with the coronavirus yesterday.

.. has died," Ukraine's deputy health minister Viktor Lyashko told reporters.

The ex-Soviet country, which has a population of 42 million, has so far reported three confirmed cases of the coronavirus.