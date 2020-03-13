Ukraine Reports First Death From Novel Coronavirus
Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Fri 13th March 2020 | 09:06 PM
Ukraine on Friday reported its first death from the coronavirus as authorities said the country was closing its borders to foreigners in a bid to keep the pandemic at bay
"A woman who was diagnosed with the coronavirus yesterday.
.. has died," Ukraine's deputy health minister Viktor Lyashko told reporters.
The ex-Soviet country, which has a population of 42 million, has so far reported three confirmed cases of the coronavirus.