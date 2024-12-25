Ukraine Reports Massive Christmas Day Attack By Russia
Muhammad Irfan Published December 25, 2024 | 12:20 PM
Kyiv, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2024) Russian missiles killed at least one person and damaged energy infrastructure across Ukraine, according to officials, who reported a massive Christmas attack.
Air raid sirens rang out over Ukraine on Wednesday morning, while the air force reported Russian Kalibr cruise missiles had been launched from the Black Sea.
Ukraine faces its toughest winter of the almost three-year war as Moscow steps up its aerial bombardment and its troops advance on the frontlines in the east.
On Wednesday morning, the governor of Kherson region reported that one person had been killed three others injured over the last 24 hours.
In Dnipropetrovsk region, where winter temperatures have hovered around the freezing point, the governor said Russia was taking aim at the power grid.
"The enemy is trying to destroy the region's power system," Lysak wrote on Telegram. "Stay in a safe place until the air alert is lifted. Take care of yourself!"
A search and rescue operation after strikes on Christmas Eve found a 43-year-old man had been killed and 17 others wounded, Dnipropetrovsk Governor Sergiy Lysak said.
A "massive missile attack" also pummelled Ukraine's northeastern city of Kharkiv early Wednesday, according to Mayor Igor Terekhov.
"Kharkiv is under a massive missile attack. A series of explosions were heard in the city and there are still ballistic missiles heading towards the city," Terekhov wrote on Telegram.
The regional governor counted seven Russian strikes and said at least three people were injured.
