Ukraine Reports Record 4,661 COVID-19 Cases In Past 24 Hours

Sat 03rd October 2020 | 02:58 PM

Ukraine has registered a record 4,661 COVID-19 cases and 92 related deaths in the past 24 hours, the National Security and Defense Council said on Saturday

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd October, 2020) Ukraine has registered a record 4,661 COVID-19 cases and 92 related deaths in the past 24 hours, the National Security and Defense Council said on Saturday.

This brings the case tally to 222,322, including 98,737 recoveries and 4,353 fatalities.

The Kharkiv region with 516 infections accounts for most of the new cases.

It is followed by the capital of Kiev (441), the Odessa region (310), the Dnipropetrovsk (297) and Sumy regions (231).

Health Minister Maksym Stepanov specified that there are 228 children and 246 heath workers among the new patients. He also highlighted the rise in hospitalized patients.

Like almost elsewhere in Europe, Ukraine has been witnessing a sustained rise in daily COVID-19 cases. On Friday, the country reported 4,633 new cases, which was also the highest single-day increase.

