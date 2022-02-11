UrduPoint.com

Ukraine Requests Clarifications From Russia On Military Activities Near Border - Kuleba

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 11, 2022 | 08:14 PM

Ukraine Requests Clarifications From Russia on Military Activities Near Border - Kuleba

Kiev has officially requested clarifications from Moscow on Russian military activity near the Ukraine border and will wait for a response for 48 hours, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on Friday

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2022) Kiev has officially requested clarifications from Moscow on Russian military activity near the Ukraine border and will wait for a response for 48 hours, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on Friday.

"We have officially used the danger reduction mechanism, in accordance with Section III of the Vienna Document, and have requested Russia to provide detailed clarifications on military activities in areas adjacent to the territory of Ukraine and in the temporarily occupied Crimea. According to the provisions of the Vienna Document, Russia has to provide the exact areas where military activities are conducted, indicate the date when they will end, as well as the name, subordination, and number of military formations; also the types of weapons and military equipment involved in it," Kuleba tweeted.

The foreign minister said that Moscow has 48 hours to respond to Kiev.

"In case of its absence or provision of insufficient or inadequate information, Ukraine will request Russia and other states parties to the Vienna Document to convene an emergency meeting, at which Russia will have to provide an explanation," Kuleba said.

Related Topics

Ukraine Moscow Russia Vienna Kiev Border From

Recent Stories

Traders meet President RCB Brig. Salman Nazar

Traders meet President RCB Brig. Salman Nazar

2 minutes ago
 RAW-backed TTP launches India chapter to target Pa ..

RAW-backed TTP launches India chapter to target Pakistan, Indian minorities

2 minutes ago
 Italy agrees to privatisation of ITA Airways

Italy agrees to privatisation of ITA Airways

2 minutes ago
 Yan earns China's first ever Olympic sliding medal ..

Yan earns China's first ever Olympic sliding medal

2 minutes ago
 Canada's Ontario Declares State of Emergency Over ..

Canada's Ontario Declares State of Emergency Over Freedom Convoy Protests - Prem ..

2 minutes ago
 Ontario to Impose Fines, Up To a Year in Prison in ..

Ontario to Impose Fines, Up To a Year in Prison in Response to Trucker Protests ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>