Ukraine Requests Clarifications From Russia on Military Activities Near Border - Kuleba

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Kiev has officially requested clarifications from Moscow on Russian military activity near the Ukraine border and will wait for a response for 48 hours, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on Friday

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2022) Kiev has officially requested clarifications from Moscow on Russian military activity near the Ukraine border and will wait for a response for 48 hours, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on Friday.

"We have officially used the danger reduction mechanism, in accordance with Section III of the Vienna Document, and have requested Russia to provide detailed clarifications on military activities in areas adjacent to the territory of Ukraine and in the temporarily occupied Crimea. According to the provisions of the Vienna Document, Russia has to provide the exact areas where military activities are conducted, indicate the date when they will end, as well as the name, subordination, and number of military formations; also the types of weapons and military equipment involved in it," Kuleba tweeted.

The foreign minister said that Moscow has 48 hours to respond to Kiev.

"In case of its absence or provision of insufficient or inadequate information, Ukraine will request Russia and other states parties to the Vienna Document to convene an emergency meeting, at which Russia will have to provide an explanation," Kuleba said.