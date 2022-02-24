Ukraine Requests Emergency Aid From EU Under Civil Protection Mechanism - Commissioner

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2022) Ukraine has submitted an urgent request with the EU via the bloc's Civil Protection Mechanism, asking for assistance, European Commissioner for Crisis Management in charge of European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Janez Lenarcic said on Thursday.

"Following the completely unjustified Russian invasion today, Ukraine has submitted an URGENT request for medical aid items via the (EU) Civil Protection Mechanism. I call on all MS and participating States to immediately respond with offers of assistance. The time to help is NOW," Lenarcic tweeted.