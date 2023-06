UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th June, 2023) Ukraine has requested that a UN Security Council meeting be held with regard to the recent attack on the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant, a UN source told Sputnik.

"Ukraine has requested that the UNSC President call a SC meeting concerning the Kakhovskaya HPP," the source said.

The date has not been scheduled yet.