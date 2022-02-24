Ukraine Requests Urgent UNSC Meeting After DPR, LPR Sought Military Assistance - Kuleba

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2022) The government of Ukraine has requested an urgent meeting of the UN Security Council after the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics (DPR and LPR) requested military assistance from Russia, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said.

"Ukraine has requested an urgent meeting of the UN Security Council due to the appeal by Russian occupation administrations in Donetsk and Luhansk to Russia with a request to provide them with military assistance, which is a further escalation of the security situation," Kuleba said via Twitter on Wednesday.