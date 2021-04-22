UrduPoint.com
Ukraine Requests US Assistance In Buying Electronic Warfare Equipment - Foreign Minister

Ukraine Requests US Assistance in Buying Electronic Warfare Equipment - Foreign Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd April, 2021) Ukraine has asked the United States to provide it with "powerful means of electronic warfare" to counter Russia's capacity to breach Ukrainian communications, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba told Reuters in an interview.

The request was made during Kuleba's meeting with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken held last week.

