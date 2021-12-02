Ukraine has big problems with anti-missile and air defense, Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on Thursday, adding that Kiev requires the West's assistance in these areas

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd December, 2021) Ukraine has big problems with anti-missile and air defense, Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on Thursday, adding that Kiev requires the West's assistance in these areas.

"Any support (is needed) as much as possible.

At the moment we have big problems with missile and air defense. However, to modernize these facilities, systemic changes are required," Kuleba told Lithuanian news agency Sargs.lv in an interview, published by the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry.