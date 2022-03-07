UrduPoint.com

Ukraine Resistance To Decide Europe's Future: Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Sumaira FH Published March 07, 2022 | 05:54 PM

As Russia's war with Ukraine entered its 12th day on Monday, the Ukrainian president said his country's resistance against Russia will "decide the future of Europe."

ANKARA, Mar 7 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2022 ) :As Russia's war with Ukraine entered its 12th day on Monday, the Ukrainian president said his country's resistance against Russia will "decide the future of Europe." In a video message issued on Telegram, Volodymyr Zelenskyy said, he is having "absolutely logical" conversations with world leaders.

Zelenskyy called on Western nations to impose new sanctions and to boycott Russian oil, imports and exports for the "sake of peace." He reiterated the urgent need for more "fighter jets and air defenses" to help Ukraine defend its territory against Russia's invasion.

Russia's war on Ukraine has been met with outrage from the international community, with the European Union, UK, and US, among others, imposing a range of economic sanctions on Moscow.

At least 364 civilians have been killed and 759 others injured in Ukraine since Russia launched a war against the Eastern European country on Feb. 24, according to UN figures, with the actual toll feared to be higher. More than 1.7 million people have fled Ukraine to neighboring countries, according to the UN Refugee Agency.

