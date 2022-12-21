Ukraine Resorts to Prohibited Means of Confrontation, Including Terrorist Attacks - Shoigu

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st December, 2022) Ukraine resorts to prohibited methods of confrontation, including terrorist attacks and contract killings, shelling of civilians with heavy weapons, as well as nuclear blackmail, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Wednesday.

"The Ukrainian leadership resorts to prohibited methods of confrontation, including terrorist attacks and contract killings, shelling civilians with heavy weapons. Western countries try not to notice all this, as well as elements of nuclear blackmail, for example, provocations against the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant and scenarios for preparing the so-called dirty nuclear bomb," Shoigu said at a collegium meeting at the Defense Ministry.