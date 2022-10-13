Ukraine restores power supplies after Russian missile salvos

Ukraine said Thursday it had reset its power grid after mass Russian strikes on energy facilities as Turkey held back on an expected offer to mediate talks between Moscow and Kyiv

And in a sign that Ukraine's counter-offensive was advancing in the south, the Moscow-installed head of the Kherson region under Russia's control asked Moscow for help to evacuate civilians from the area.

Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan defended Ankara's booming trade ties with Moscow during an in-person meeting with Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of a summit of regional leaders in Kazakhstan.

But Erdogan did not deliver an offer to mediate negotiations between Moscow and Kyiv -- expected by the Kremlin -- and comments between the leaders made no mention of Ukraine and focussed instead on economic ties.

Putin during the meeting proposed to create a "gas hub" in Turkey as Russia's supplies to Europe have been disrupted by Ukraine-related sanctions.