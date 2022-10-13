UrduPoint.com

Ukraine Restores Power Supplies After Russian Missile Salvos

Sumaira FH Published October 13, 2022 | 08:37 PM

Ukraine restores power supplies after Russian missile salvos

Ukraine said Thursday it had reset its power grid after mass Russian strikes on energy facilities as Turkey held back on an expected offer to mediate talks between Moscow and Kyiv

Kyiv, Ukraine, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2022 ) :Ukraine said Thursday it had reset its power grid after mass Russian strikes on energy facilities as Turkey held back on an expected offer to mediate talks between Moscow and Kyiv.

And in a sign that Ukraine's counter-offensive was advancing in the south, the Moscow-installed head of the Kherson region under Russia's control asked Moscow for help to evacuate civilians from the area.

Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan defended Ankara's booming trade ties with Moscow during an in-person meeting with Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of a summit of regional leaders in Kazakhstan.

But Erdogan did not deliver an offer to mediate negotiations between Moscow and Kyiv -- expected by the Kremlin -- and comments between the leaders made no mention of Ukraine and focussed instead on economic ties.

Putin during the meeting proposed to create a "gas hub" in Turkey as Russia's supplies to Europe have been disrupted by Ukraine-related sanctions.

Related Topics

Ukraine Moscow Russia Europe Turkey Vladimir Putin Ankara Kherson Kazakhstan Hub Tayyip Erdogan Gas From

Recent Stories

Stocks slump after key US inflation data

Stocks slump after key US inflation data

1 minute ago
 Court grants two-day custody of Azam Swati to FIA

Court grants two-day custody of Azam Swati to FIA

1 minute ago
 Global wildlife population sees 69% decline since ..

Global wildlife population sees 69% decline since 1970: Study

1 minute ago
 Workshop held to create awareness among people aga ..

Workshop held to create awareness among people against diseases in Balochistan

1 minute ago
 Ansari orders proper cleanliness arrangements

Ansari orders proper cleanliness arrangements

5 minutes ago
 Utility Stores Corporation drastically reduce pric ..

Utility Stores Corporation drastically reduce prices of various items: Spokesman ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.