Ukraine Restricts Entry For Arrivals From UK Over New COVID-19 Strain - Official

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 22nd December 2020 | 08:10 PM

Ukraine is not yet prepared to impose an entry ban on those arriving from the UK, where a new strain of coronavirus has been detected, but will introduce a number of restrictions for them, Ukrainian Deputy Health Minister Viktor Liashko said on Tuesday

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd December, 2020) Ukraine is not yet prepared to impose an entry ban on those arriving from the UK, where a new strain of coronavirus has been detected, but will introduce a number of restrictions for them, Ukrainian Deputy Health Minister Viktor Liashko said on Tuesday.

"As of now, the Ukrainian government will not prohibit entry to travelers from the UK. Only the following restrictions will apply: travelers from the UK must have health insurance that covers the case of coronavirus infection and further treatment; negative PCR [polymerase chain reaction] test done no later than 48 hours before the border crossing," Liashko said at a briefing.

The official also said that, in the absence of the PCR test, travelers must self-isolate for 14 days, adding that all arrivals, who are not Ukrainian citizens, must have health insurance to enter the country.

In addition, Liashko advised all Ukrainians against traveling to the UK and other countries, where the new strain was detected.

Singapore also toughened entry restrictions for those arriving from the UK over the new strain, as well as from Australia's New South Wales (NSW) state over a surge in COVID-19 cases, the Asian country's health ministry said in a statement.

"The Multi-Ministry Taskforce has been closely monitoring the global COVID-19 situation and will be tightening border measures given the deteriorating situation in the United Kingdom, and resurgence in the number of COVID-19 cases in New South Wales (NSW), Australia," the statement said.

Under the new rules, people who hold a short-term or long-term visa and have traveled to the United Kingdom in the past 14 days will be denied entry to Singapore. Citizens and those with a residence permit who have visited the European country in the past two weeks will have to run a mandatory PCR test and undergo a two-week quarantine.

As for those who recently visited New South Wales, only holders of a short-term visa will be denied entry to Singapore. Other categories of arrivals in question can return to the Asian country provided they run a mandatory PCR test and undergo a two-week quarantine.

The new restrictions will come into force on Wednesday, the ministry added.

Last week, London announced that a new coronavirus strain was detected in the country, adding that the new variant is 70 percent more transmissible than other SARS-CoV-2 variants. After the news, many countries suspended travel to and from the UK. However, there is no evidence that the new strain is more pathogenic.

