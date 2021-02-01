Ukraine Resumes Electric Energy Import From Russia - Energy Company

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st February, 2021) Ukraine has resumed electric energy import from Russia, according to the website of the national energy company Ukrenergo.

Ukraine's acting energy minister, Yuriy Vitrenko, has recently spoken in favor of "sensible restrictions" on electric energy import from Russia and Belarus.

He has also called for disconnecting from the energy system with Russia and Belarus, and connecting to the European system instead.

"Russia: export 0MWh, import 200 MWh," infographics on Ukrenergo's website says.

On January 3, Ukraine resumed import of electric energy from Belarus.