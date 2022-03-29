UrduPoint.com

Ukraine Resumes Evacuations After Russian 'provocations'

Faizan Hashmi Published March 29, 2022 | 02:00 PM

Ukraine resumes evacuations after Russian 'provocations'

Ukraine said Tuesday it had reopened humanitarian corridors and evacuated civilians from war-scarred regions after a one-day pause over what Kyiv called possible Russian "provocations".

Kyiv, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2022 ) :Ukraine said Tuesday it had reopened humanitarian corridors and evacuated civilians from war-scarred regions after a one-day pause over what Kyiv called possible Russian "provocations".

"Three humanitarian corridors were agreed for today," Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said in a video statement posted on Telegram, a day after announcing their closure citing intelligence reports.

The first corridor will be from the battered city of Mariupol to Zaporizhzhia using private cars, with Mariupol residents who had made it to Berdyansk also joining, she said.

A second corridor will travel from the Russian-occupied town of Melitopol to Zaporizhzhia.

The third will leave Energodar, where the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant captured by Russian troops is located, and also head to Zaporizhzhia.

On Monday, the evacuations of civilians was halted after Ukrainian authorities said they had intelligence reports suggested invading Russian troops were planning attacks on humanitarian routes.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Ukraine Russia Nuclear Berdyansk Melitopol Mariupol From

Recent Stories

German Consumer Sentiment to Sink to Minus 15.5 in ..

German Consumer Sentiment to Sink to Minus 15.5 in April - Study

16 seconds ago
 Chaudhary Shujaat Hussain rejects rumours of disag ..

Chaudhary Shujaat Hussain rejects rumours of disagreement within the family

29 minutes ago
 Nearly 900 mln 5G connections in China by 2025: GS ..

Nearly 900 mln 5G connections in China by 2025: GSMA

18 seconds ago
 DOAM committed to restore,preserve rich Ghandara h ..

DOAM committed to restore,preserve rich Ghandara heritage

21 seconds ago
 Ukraine's Deputy Prime Minister Says 3 Humanitaria ..

Ukraine's Deputy Prime Minister Says 3 Humanitarian Corridors Negotiated for Tue ..

22 seconds ago
 Talks Between Delegations of Russia, Ukraine Start ..

Talks Between Delegations of Russia, Ukraine Start in Istanbul - Diplomatic Sour ..

16 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>