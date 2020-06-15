Ukraine Resumes International Flights Starting Monday - Infrastructure Ministry

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th June, 2020) Ukraine is resuming international flights, suspended amid the coronavirus pandemic, starting from Monday, although some travelers arriving in Ukraine will still be quarantined for two weeks.

"The prerogative of opening borders is for countries with a developed tourist sector and a favorable epidemiological situation. We are gradually reopening the sky, but the safety and protection of our citizens remain a priority," Vladyslav Kryklii, the Minister of Infrastructure of Ukraine, said.

According to Ukraine's Ministry of Infrastructure, starting from Monday, Ukrainian citizens will be able to travel to various countries without any restrictions, including the United States, Turkey and Albania. Flights to the United Kingdom are being resumed but travelers are required to stay in quarantine for two weeks after arriving in the UK.

Starting from June 27, Ukrainians will be able to fly to Tunisia, but they will have to be tested for the coronavirus upon arrival.

Major airlines have already started selling plane tickets for flights from Ukraine to EU countries, although it is unclear whether travelers could possibly still face certain restrictions.

Starting from next month, plane tickets for flights from Ukraine to practically any country in the world will be available. A source in one airline told Sputnik that there is still no clarity as to how flights will be performed to countries that have not yet opened borders to foreigners.

The Boryspil International Airport in Kiev estimates that there will be about 15 flights per day starting from Monday, but some flights could be cancelled because of low demand for plane tickets.

According to Ukraine's Health Ministry, people arriving in Ukraine from countries where the epidemiological situation is worse than that of Ukraine will have to self-isolate for 14 days.

Over 31,100 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Ukraine and the country's COVID-19 death toll stands at over 880, according to the latest health ministry data. More than 14,000 people have recovered from COVID-19 in Ukraine.