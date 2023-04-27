UrduPoint.com

Ukraine Returning To Borders Of 1991 Not Discussed At Putin-Xi Moscow Talks - Kremlin

Muhammad Irfan Published April 27, 2023 | 02:30 PM

Ukraine Returning to Borders of 1991 Not Discussed at Putin-Xi Moscow Talks - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th April, 2023) Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping did not discuss the issue of Ukraine's return to the 1991 borders at the recent talks in Moscow, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

In December, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the withdrawal of Russian troops to the borders that existed in 1991 was the only way to end the hostilities in Ukraine.

"No, this was not discussed," Pekov told reporters.

When asked about future contacts between Putin and Xi, the official said that the Russian leader's schedule includes no such conversations in the foreseeable future.

