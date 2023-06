Ukraine Returns 2 More POWs From Hungary - Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th June, 2023) Ukraine has returned two more Ukrainian prisoners of war (POWs) from Hungary who had been transferred to Budapest with the mediation of the Russian Orthodox Church, Ukrainian Foreign Ministry spokesman Oleg Nikolenko said on Friday.

"Ukrainian diplomats have taken out two more Ukrainian POWs from Hungary, who were transferred from Moscow to Budapest," Nikolenko said on social media.

Five Ukrainian POWs have already been returned to Ukraine. A total of 11 Ukrainian soldiers have been transferred to Hungary.