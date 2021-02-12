Ukraine Returns France Stolen Paul Signac Painting Worth $1.8Mln - Ambassador

The "Port de la Rochelle" oil painting by French impressionist artist Paul Signac, which was stolen from a museum in Nancy in 2018 and found in Ukraine a year later, has been handed over to France, Ukrainian Ambassador in Paris Vadym Omelchenko said on Friday

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th February, 2021) The "Port de la Rochelle" oil painting by French impressionist artist Paul Signac, which was stolen from a museum in Nancy in 2018 and found in Ukraine a year later, has been handed over to France, Ukrainian Ambassador in Paris Vadym Omelchenko said on Friday.

"All stories are well that end well! I had the honor of attending the ceremony of the return of Paul Signac's stolen painting, which was found thanks to the Ukrainian law enforcement and the teamwork with the French counterparts, to the city of Nancy.

France can always count on Ukraine as a reliable friend and partner," Omelchenko said on Twitter.

The painting was retrieved during an unrelated police operation in the Dniprovskyi district of Kiev, Ukraine's capital, in April 2019. Officers found it during searches at the home of a man who was among three murder suspects of a local jeweler.

Shortly later, Ukrainian Minister of the Interior Arsen Avakov handed over the 1915 artwork to the French embassy in Ukraine. Experts price the painting at 1.5 million Euros ($1.8 million).