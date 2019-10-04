(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Ukraine's prosecutor-general said on Friday his office was reviewing a number of cases related to an energy firm linked to US Democrat Joe Biden's son, Hunter Biden

Kiev, O (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2019 ) :Ukraine's prosecutor-general said on Friday his office was reviewing a number of cases related to an energy firm linked to US Democrat Joe Biden's son, Hunter Biden.

"We are conducting an audit of the cases that were earlier overseen by the Prosecutor-General's Office," Ruslan Ryaboshapka told reporters. "Weare reviewing all cases that were closed...to make a decision on whetherthis was illegal."