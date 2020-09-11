Ukraine, Romania Conduct Joint Naval Drills Riverine-2020 on Danube River - Authorities

The three-day Ukrainian-Romanian joint naval drills, Riverine-2020, conducted on the Danube River, have ended, Ukraine's State Border Guard Service said on Friday

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th September, 2020) The three-day Ukrainian-Romanian joint naval drills, Riverine-2020, conducted on the Danube River, have ended, Ukraine's State Border Guard Service said on Friday.

"For three days, the naval and coast guard ships of the two countries cruised along the river section from [the Ukrainian city of] Reni to almost going to [the Black] Sea. ...Twelve participating units covered about 200 nautical miles [370 kilometers]. ... For the first time an element with an air attack was exercised on the river," the statement read.

The drills, communication, and headquarters' work were carried out per NATO standards and under strict quarantine conditions.

"When planning the exercises, we traditionally laid down the tasks that were as realistic as possible, fit for the region and the units that participated. In the end, the main goal � coherence of actions and interoperability � has been achieved. All planned activities have been completed. We will plan the next drills based on our impressions. My colleagues and I have a lot of new ideas for Riverine-2021," the guard service quoted a maritime security official as saying.

The joint Ukrainian-Romanian drills were launched at the bilateral initiative of the Ukrainian and Romanian sides in 2018. This is the third exercise between the two navies.