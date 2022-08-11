UrduPoint.com

Ukraine, Russia Accuse Each Other Of Nuclear Plant Strikes

Sumaira FH Published August 11, 2022 | 07:55 PM

Russia and Ukraine accused each other on Thursday of shelling the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant ahead of an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council to address global concerns over the facility

Kyiv, Ukraine, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2022 ) :Russia and Ukraine accused each other on Thursday of shelling the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant ahead of an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council to address global concerns over the facility.

Ukrainian forces "once again struck the Zaporozhzhia nuclear power plant," Vladimir Rogov, a member of the Moscow-installed regional administration, said on messaging app Telegram.

"The Russians shelled the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant again," Ukrainian nuclear agency Energoatom said in a statement.

